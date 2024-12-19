What Crime And Homelessness Issues?: San Francisco Hires 'Weight Stigma' Consultant

At a certain point, we all have to ask ourselves if San Francisco is just one big Andy Kaufman-esque performance art piece because just when you think it can't get anymore absurdly San Francisco, the city hires "weight stigma" consultant using taxpayer money.

So I assume all the crime, homelessness and human feces all over the streets are cleaned up then, huh?

Oh, they're not?

Interesting.

According to Daily Mail, Virgie Tovar describes herself as an "anti-weight-based discrimination" advocate, and she announced on her Instagram that she'd been hired by the city and expressed her hopes that "weight neutrality will be the future of public health."

I had no clue what "weight neutrality" was. I assumed it was some kind of made-up thing designed to make people who are overweight not feel like they should make some changes to improve their health, and I was right.

According to the Society of Behavioral Medicine, it means "shifting the focus away from body weight and instead prioritizing objective measures of health."

Okay… but usually when you maintain a healthy weight, you're healthy in general. Plus, leading a healthy lifestyle leads to you not being overweight.

Sure, weight isn't the only measure of health, but it's still important, and hiring someone who says it isn't in a public health role seems wildly irresponsible.

And to do it with taxpayer dollars? People in San Francisco should be unhappy right now if they hadn't already guzzled the progressive Kool-Aid (which is full of sugar, so maybe drink a seltzer instead).

Tovar's hiring even caught the attention of Elon Musk, and I'm stunned it didn't make him vomit all over his shoes given his hatred of government waste and misspending.

Honestly, I think we need to bring back a little shame and stigma. It would save some lives.

It sounds like I'm kidding, but maybe not being able to fit on a roller coaster, getting stuck in a subway turnstile, or breaking a chair at a restaurant will be the wake-up call that prolongs someone's life and gets them to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

People like Tovar and cities like San Francisco are doing people a disservice.