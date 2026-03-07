Not So Curious: Gorillas Snub Tossed Curious George Toy

Apes — chimps, gorillas, orangutans, bonobos, etc. — are without question my favorite animals. I know that's a strange sentence coming from a 30-year-old man, but it's true.

I've been known to post up at zoos with a soft pretzel, sitting back and watching gorillas do whatever it is they do.

Which is usually scratching themselves.

But sometimes they get in on the zoo's social media.

However, the gorillas at the San Antonio Zoo seemed as though they couldn't be less enthused about the zookeepers' bright idea of tossing a Curious George stuffed animal into their habitat.

I'm not sure what the endgame was here. I think they were hoping one gorilla would cuddle it like the internet sensation "Punch the Monkey" did to that little plushie from IKEA (by the way, missed opportunity not naming Punch, "Shock").

Personally, that outcome is way down the list of what I would've expected. My guess would be some humping, feces throwing, or ripping its arms off.

Perhaps all three if you play your cards right.

But you didn't get any of that… unless it happened off camera, which is possible.

They're close, though. Mark my words, they're close.

Instead, you've got apes giving that same glazed-over look you give your wife when she starts talking about how much she hates that lady she works with.

The one that usually comes with you going, "Yuh-huh… oh, yeah… No, I can't believe she'd make you guys pick a different bar for happy hour this week…"

But, oddly enough, their being completely disinterested in that Curious George toy is better. That's way more fun than if they had just sniffed it, then gone back to hitting things with rocks and bullying smaller gorillas.

I think I need to see more, though. So let's get the folks in San Antonio to round up a Man in the Yellow Hat plush (you know, that guy in the yellow hat who owns Curious George?) and toss it in there. See what happens!