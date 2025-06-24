Country Star Slapped With Massive Fine After Dumb Mistake With Gun At Airport: DETAILS

Country singer Sammy Kershaw found himself in a bit of trouble after bringing a loaded gun to an airport.

Kershaw, a massive star in the 1990s, was pulled aside by security at an airport in Lafayette, Louisiana when he made the one mistake you never want to make at an airport:

Bringing a loaded gun through TSA.

Sammy Kershaw fined for bringing gun through airport security.

Kershaw was stopped on May 28th when the TSA noticed something in his bag that turned out to be a loaded handgun, and the FBI was brought in for the investigation, according to a Monday release from Absolute Publicity.

Ultimately, Kershaw found himself only facing a fine of $5,000, according to the release. That's a hell of a lot better than ending up behind bars.

"It was early, I was half-awake and clearly not thinking straight. I’ve sang songs about heartbreak and hard times but not about forgetting to check my carry-on for a loaded firearm. That’s a new one! I guess it’s safe to say I won’t be packing heat to my next show. Let this be your friendly PSA: check your bags, check ‘em twice. Let’s all stay safe out there," Kershaw said in a statement when addressing the situation.

I have to admit that I'm ultra-paranoid about accidentally bringing a gun through airport security. I triple check my bags to make sure there's not even a loose round that I accidentally missed. That's one problem I never want to have. Although, I was once dusted for explosives because I'm pretty sure some of my clothes still had gunpowder on them. It was a fun time. The TSA agents were super professional, and got it done quickly. Don't bring guns through airport security. Make sure to check your bags long before heading out. What do you think about Kershaw's situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.