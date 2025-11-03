Salma Hayek Dumps Out Grade-A New Content, Bengals Fans Are A Mess & Was Hugh Freeze Banned From Golf Course?

Well, well, well…what was I saying in Week One about those footballs and kickers who were about to make bombs from 70 yards?

If you were listening closely to the first game of the season, Mike Tirico told us we were in for a kicking revolution this year because the kickers were allowed to select game balls and work with the balls in practice to determine how they'd react in game situations.

Then, Sunday, this happened.

Which then led to a PED piss test.

Stop and think about this for a minute:

The Carolina Panthers, yes, the Panthers, are 5-4 and have a 41% probability of making the playoffs after Sunday's win IN GREEN BAY. I couldn't believe what I was watching in a quad box as Jordan Love struggled against…THE PANTHERS!

Did you know the Broncos are 7-2 and two full games in front of the Chiefs, who would be out of the playoffs if they started today? I watch a ton of football and didn't realize the Broncos had gotten that far out front. Yes, the Broncos still have to play the Chiefs twice.

Which brings me to my next thought: Can we please get anyone but the Chiefs in the Super Bowl? Please? Just give me new storylines, new faces, new emotions.

The Lions are currently the No. 7 seed. Yeah, but they'll be fine, they have a great team. Detroit still faces five teams who are over .500 and the Vikings. If there's a sign of hope for Lions fans, it's that the Bears, Panthers and Vikings are the teams chasing them.

Could it be the 7-2 Patriots? They still face the Jets (TWICE), the Dolphins, the Giants, Bengals and the Ravens, who are still under .500.

I know you old timers wil hear the name Bob Trumpy and think of a cold, December day in like 1983 and you're watching NBC, and he's broadcasting with Bob Costas or Don Criqui. SW Ohio has been blessed with an incredible resume of broadcasting and journalism talent. Bob was on the Mount Rushmore.

The state of college football:

How are we all feeling about Ohio State? I haven't really talked Buckeyes football because the schedule hasn't really provided any vision into what we're going to see in the playoffs, but this defense definitely looks different. I still want to see a passing team against the secondary. Would Texas A&M light up the Buckeyes?

I have to give credit to Mariah Carey for just leaning into her role in pop culture and accepting her role as a meme this time of year

Am I disgusted that the Christmas switch is clicked on November 1? Of course. But I have to give credit where credit is due and Mariah knows she can make a fortune between November 1 and December 27 or 28th when her song is mothballed.

We all dream of such a job.

Credit to Mariah for figuring out how to make it happen in her life.

Stopping by the annual Dayton-San Diego football game

— Jim T. in San Diego, who was raised in Dayton, stopped by the annual game that the Flyers have been playing for decades, stopped by Saturday's game:

Saturday the University of Dayton was in San Diego to play the University of San Diego, and I got myself invited to the alumni club pre-game luncheon on behalf of my parents - 1960 UD grads who attended the Dayton games in San Diego every two years until 2023, when Mom's back was hurting too much.

And of course, we lost them both since Dayton's last visit to town.

I've not been around so many Daytonians outside Dayton since I took my two oldest kids to the Maui Invitational in 2003 (UD beat my SDSU Aztecs that year, and Dad was letting me having it good via texts from San Diego). Ohio State was at Maui that year, too, so there were LOTS of pasty-white Midwesterners on the island that year.



Since I'm an SDSU Aztec, I was easily rooting for UD vs. USD - although USD did stage an upset and beat Dayton.

Still, small college football has its own charms. USD's Torero Stadium is in a natural bowl on campus, much like Baujan Field at UD (where they still played football when Gary Kosins was toting the ball and my sisters and I were checked into the "Junior Flyers" section in the end zone so my parents could socialize with their friends).

I've never liked Welcome Stadium - it's an oversized high school bleacher section, and I was glad to hear that Dayton is building a new on-campus football stadium.

As a kid, I always enjoyed the student march from the ghetto (and I realize it's very un-PC to still call it the "ghetto" but that's what the student housing was called back in the day, and that's what the alumni my age and older still called it Saturday) to Baujan and, later, across the bridge to Welcome.

There were plans to march as a group Saturday from the micro-brewery that hosted the pre-game lunch up the hill to USD - but I talked as many as possible out of it. The glaciers never brought their earth-flattening powers to San Diego - the march from Morena Blvd. up Linda Vista Road to the USD campus is about a mile long, but probably a 100-foot elevation change. Maybe more. In 80 degrees in a blazing sun?

We'd have lost too many folks.

More than 80 UD types were there - the alumni office rep on hand said it was about a 50/50 split between team parents and others who flew in for the game, and transplants like me (I met at least two other now-local San Diegans who fled Dayton during the winter of 1978 - the same year our family came out.)

Of those in San Diego for the first time, I asked how many would be back to visit again.

Every hand went up ...

Who could've seen this coming? I'll continue to scream it from the mountaintops…have ‘Build Your Own Slop Bowls At Home’ nights and save tons of money

— Mike T. in Idaho spotted this one in the Wall Street Journal and knew I've been on this topic:

Several topics on a Monday morning

— Britt T. writes in:

Joe, I’ve not written in a bit, but I read each day, like all of our other loyal Screencappers. I have several thoughts to lay out.

I knew the criticism of Paige was going to hit hard with this community, as it should have. If there is a "Lady who is the face of Screencaps," it’s Paige. I know you are at some level partial to Terann, and she is terrific, but Paige is awesome. I don’t remember, have you met her?

So excited to hear about Screencaps, Jr. and his exploits with Cross Country. Former military guy here, and I hated hated hated that 2-mile run that was part of our PT Test. Best I ever did, in great shape, was 12:28 at Ft. Lewis, WA at ROTC Camp. Your son is a stud to make the numbers he has at his age. (As an aside, trust me when I tell you that the mosquitoes and ant hills at Ft. Lewis are unrivaled.)

To Indy Daryl, so sorry to hear about your Dad. I lost my Dad several years ago; he had Parkinson’s and was ready to go. I loved the picture you posted. He was such a good-looking and distinguished-looking guy (He should have been on TV somewhere!). Tough to accept, but he’s in a good place now, free of the pain and anguish he was dealing with. God Bless you and your family.

On a somewhat more positive note, this whole blanket deal resonated with me. We have a situation around my house that is less blanket-related, but more thermostat-related. Karen T sent us boys a note today that was not at all pleasant – we had the AC on when it was 52 degrees outside. Does anyone else struggle with such a scenario? The main issue is that I work in the basement, and she jacks the heat up, then I open the basement door…..and yeah. She’s pretty cute though (smoking hot, actually!).

In my humble opinion, Scarlett is the best of the Hooters girls.

Speaking of young ladies, my daughter and her bestie got all dressed up and makeuped-up to go downtown to the booming metropolis that is Leesburg, VA on Halloween night. Anyone else get all gussied up?

Lastly, I need some leadership. I am in Northern VA and have told my sons we’ll go somewhere to play lighted night golf over the holidays. I found 2 spots, one in Connecticut and one in NC (Raleigh-Durham), both about 5 hours and change from here. Anyone have better suggestions in such a roughly 5-6 hour drive time? Riverside in Nashville was awesome when I was in college, but is no longer there (I grew up just down the road). Thanks to all in advance!

Kinsey:

I'm partial to Terann Hilow because she's Team Screencaps and has been an absolute gem to deal with over the last decade. I can slide into Terann's DMs at midnight on a Thursday and ask if she'd want to do a show and she always says yes. Then, she understands how to make appearances fun.

No, I've never met Paigeviews.

Dodgers fans who cashed in a year later

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY was sitting on a nice ticket:

One year later the wager pays off.

Always said winning a championship takes talent, circumstance, team play and luck. Not payroll (Mets).

See you next year.

Kinsey:

I knew better than to get sucked into a bet against Scott when he wanted action on the Reds series.

Road trip with the Libs

— Greg from Nebraska tells me:

Thanks for keeping us updated on Ohio middle school cross country this fall. It was fun to read about Jr learning what he was doing and the community giving advice on what to do. You have built something special. He’s a good kid doing hard things. I’m sure he’s going to turn out good.

Six friends and I went to DC a few weeks back for the Nebraska Maryland game as our annual road trip. We have been doing this for 35 to 37 years now. The first official trip is debated but no definitive date is ever decided. The numbers of guys on the trip have been up and down over the years too. People missing because of babies, weddings, and other life events. One trip we had 14 to 15 people. We had 3 rooms and jammed 5 to a room. We were young so we didn’t care. This year we had our 7 usuals. Most get our own rooms now.

Of the 7 on the trip, 2 are conservative, 4 are very liberal and 1 doesn’t really say. The Libs were not totally crazy, but there was a poster about Trump being a facist and they all laughed at it and talked about how right it was. One time walking around DC we saw the National Guard and they talked about how stupid it was to have them because it was not a problem. We were around the Smithsonian so it wasn’t too bad there. We basically talked about past trips and college days. It was fun. We do have a few new topics, how are your parents, what meds are you on, have you had any surgeries…..

One of the most interesting things about these trips are the stadium bathrooms. Maryland has a trough that goes along the wall. My favorite stadium bathroom was Illinois. They had a black stone floor slanted to a black stone wall with a trough about 6 inches wide on the floor with drains somewhere. You just walk up and p on the wall. It’s great. Just wondering what other stadiums have great places to accommodate large number of people needing to p.

Here are a couple of steaks i cooked on Friday. Rib eye for me and I butterflied a fillet for the wife. I'm know it is a sin to do that but she likes it so I do it.

Thanks for all you do.

That is it for this Monday morning. I have a ton of emails to get through this week. Hang in there with me. We'll get there.

Good luck to all of you who are having trouble with the sun setting at 4 p.m. Hang in there.

Let's go get after it.

