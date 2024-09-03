Salma Hayek Celebrates 58th Birthday With A Bikini Photo Dump, FSU Fan Says He'll Eat Dog S--t & Bo's 1st AB

I'm absolutely sick to my stomach this morning & that's just a figure of speech because I'm not actually sick sick

Let me explain.

I had to turn on my space heater and I'm absolutely PISSED about it while these pumpkin spice latte (PSL) Facebook gangsters tell the world how great it is to throw on a light sweater the day after Labor Day.

IT'S STILL SUMMER. RESPECT IT.

It's like 50 degrees this morning and I refuse to wear pants and socks, besides when I go golfing, when it's still summer. That means I'm sitting here at the Screencaps HQ this morning and my body starts to cool off fast.

Enter the space heater.

Sick to my stomach.

It's demoralizing, but my fingers can only take so much chill before they just don't perform at the level I expect out of myself when I'm pumping out this column.

In retaliation for this demoralizing morning, I will beat my chest in October when it's 85 and these PSL Facebook gangsters are crying about how it's too hot for their Merino wool sweaters while they're picking apples and loading up their Instagram accounts with fresh, new content.

You're damn right I'll be on the local weather Facebook accounts firing shots back at the PSL gangsters. Enjoy those warm fuzzy drinks today because payback is coming.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

You know what didn't happen to me this weekend? My TV didn't go out when I was trying to watch games on ESPN/ABC

Now, that doesn't mean YouTubeTV and Disney won't eventually end up in a dispute down the road. It's not a matter of if, it's just a matter of when. For now, I'm going to sit here and gloat while the NFL Sunday Ticket prepares to load up for this Sunday.

I'll also say it again, the college football quad box has changed my life. YouTubeTV has changed my life. Smart TVs have changed my life.

The bad news is that Disney knows it. Mickey Mouse's last fight with YTTV came in 2021. I'm mentally preparing for what's coming soon.

Now the local government wants to use the local TV channels to tell homeowners how to drain their pools to save the environment

- Defending 2-Club Invitational Champion Beau in Toledo was fired up on Labor Day:

Hope You and the Fam are enjoying a wonderful 3day Weekend! Did You all make it to the "Labor" day parade this morning in toodle-ee-doo? I didn't... I slept in. I wonder how many NON-UNION companies were allowed to participate today? (That could be a rant for another day)

Anywho, I stumbled across this article by Reagan Zehnder from our local propaganda outlet this morning, and felt I needed to bring this to Your attention, considering how many "Caps readers have their own backyard "Healing Water" spots...

Experts offer advice on how to safely drain pools as summer ends (13abc.com)



It makes me wonder if Reagan did any Big J Journalism research into this article, or did this "news intern" just parrot what a supposed taxpayer funded "expert" told said intern to say? (Said intern's email is absent from said website, or I'd ask direct)

You know, questions like:

-- What kind of chemicals does the water reclamation plant (affectionately known as "the shit plant") use to treat the water before it's returned to Lake Erie?

-- How much copper (a naturally occuring mineral) would need to be dumped into Lake Erie to affect the ecosystem?

-- How many toxic chemicals are dumped into the sewage/drainage systems via the general roadways? You know, cars that leak oil and other fluids, garbage trucks that leak fluids(both from the trucks themselves, as well as the trash they collect), lawn clippings/yard waste that's irresponsibly blown into the streets by lazy lawn crews and homeowners (This should be a cardinal TNML Law, imho... blaming Farmers for fertilizer in streams, but not political donors with chemically landscaped lawns that they don't care for themselves??), etc. Nevermind the City of Maumee getting busted for illegally dumping straight SEWAGE into the River (notice how the algal blooms aren't as bad as they were a few years ago??), then passing on the fines to Mrs. Beau in Toledo and everyone else in Maumee...

[SIDE NOTE: Y'all KNOW I'm not some greeney environmental mental case, right?? Aircraft fuel in the lawn equipment, a V8 in the Truck, and Scotts weed n feed (not sponsored) in the lawn and all... I clean up & recycle what I can, just the same]

-- Did said intern inquire as to how much TRASH is collected from the water rec dept, from both the raw sewage and storm drain lines? I bet not... something tells me there are more than a few dumpsters of trash (cans, bottles, wrappers, etc.) that are thrown into the streets of Toledo by the voters of this largely one-party City that are clogging said drain systems and later collected by Water Reclamation. I'd bet a case of Yuengling Light that some of the localized street flooding is caused, not by CLIMATE CHANGE!!!! AAAAAAGGGGHHHH!!!, but by garbage blocking the flow of stormwater.

Considering also, the Maumee River starts in Indiana and flows this way, I'd guess the amount of trash and toxins is gargantuan ("you know, I've always liked that word... gargantuan... so rarely have an opportunity to use it in a sentence" [KILL BILL: Vol 2]... Remote Drop Movie, ftr).

-- What kind of chemicals are used to cleanse and sanitize the water when it's brought in from the Lake Erie Intake Crib?

(HINT: chlorine and salts... You know, basically POOL WATER)

-- What are the effects of draining pool water into your yard? (Hint: not good, if You're a proud TNML Member)

But yet, the "Division of Environmental Services" wants you to contact a "professional" about draining your pool... sounds like another tax...

Yes, I CC'd Matt Reigle in case he wanted to add this to his #GripeReport, but I thought I'd bring it to the attention of You and 'Caps Nation as well.

Off on a beer Run!

The Eagles claim it's a FAKE! A ‘counterfeit’

- Bear & the Philly Boys are back and this one caught Bear's eye:

Your boy Bear is back again.

Please tell me this can’t be true. Why would an NFL team publicly endorse a presidential candidate? My guess is a Cowboys fan bought the billboard to piss off some Eagles fans. After all they haven’t won anything in years.

Seems idiotic to me.

Bear sent me another email after the Eagles responded:

Definitely a Cowboys cockroach fan doing this to piss off some of Eagles Nation.

Advice needed: Christmas trip with 8 adults and 2 granddaughters

- Mig writes:

Christmas Trip in Ohio, MI, PA, WV, KY or IN.

We had a first birthday party for my twin granddaughters today. My kids and their S/O's said they would like to take a long weekend family trip in lieu of gifts this Christmas. I'm all in, and since I will be footing the bill I was wondering if any Screen Cappers would have suggestion for a 3-day holiday trip within 4 hours of Columbus.

8 Adults and all folks in the party are good with drinking but will have 2 shrimps that need entertained. Indoor pools and hot tubs preferred.

Oglebay is on the table right now but maybe someone knows a hidden gem I can surprise them with. Thanks for the help and the content has been awesome. Looking to hit a Rocket game this year.

Kinsey:

I would've said Frankenmuth, but that's 4 hours and 15 minutes from Columbus. A couple of nights at the Bavarian Inn Lodge would keep those kids busy and allow the adults to suck down beers and eat some decent food in a big lodge while offering up a chance to go see Santa at Bronner's.



Pizza Huts brought back to life as businesses that don't serve pizzas

- Mike writes:

North Versailles PA



The Pizza Hut Pawn shop, LFG!!!!



Fattening Pizza to Fat Pockets

USC is BACK now that they're in the B1G

- LA Don appreciated my work on Labor Day morning:

You nailed it on your article about SC . (Myself and much of my family are USC fans and alumni, my parents and grandparents are alumni, I just grew up in it and became a massive fan. My grandmother was homecoming queen at SC, many many years ago).

None the less, very good write up. I would also add that for a minute there I was being reminded of our Softy soft defense we have witnessed the last few seasons… but out of nowhere we dug down and pulled it out. Even Kelly’s remarks were right on (below). He had us, but I guess we just wanted the W more. I still have much trepidation of our Trojans, but for now… I’m enjoying the W.

FIGHT ON!

I love to get reports like these over the Labor Day weekend

Look at Hornet Tim. This is like a TNML catalog shoot. Just imagine it's 1989 and you go to your mail box and the TNML catalog shows up. Imagine your emotions as you scroll the pages looking at what's new for 1990.

Are you buying more sausage lately?

If so, it could be a sign that inflation has hit you rather hard.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/soaring-sausage-sales-could-indicate-economic-turmoil-consumers-turn-away-from-costlier-meats

"People at the end of the day are trading down right now," Kelly Lester, a policy analyst for the Center for Food, Power & Life at the John Locke Foundation told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday. "Budgets are strained and people are really feeling the effects of the last few years of inflation when it comes to the grocery store."

###########################

That's it for this freezing cold Tuesday morning with the PSL Facebook Gangsters puffing out their chests. It's supposed to be 88 on Thursday. I can't wait for the whining.

Now it's time to get back to work. I know many of you have been off for like three months. Get your ass back in those big boy meetings and get back to running your companies.

Let's go have a great day.

