Sailor Brinkley Cook Recreates Mom's Magazine Cover, Sydney Sweeney Lingerie Launch & Snowmageddon Aftermath

Well, Snowmageddon came and went.

Here in Middle Tennessee, there wasn't too much snow to speak of. We got a couple of inches on Saturday morning, which we got to enjoy for an afternoon. That's when the freezing rain hit… and it didn't stop for about 12 hours. By Sunday morning, the entire Nashville Metro Area was covered in a thick sheet of solid ice.

Much of the city looks like a war zone. Trees and power lines are down all over the place, and many people have been without power for at least 48 hours now. Not ideal when it's 6 degrees outside.

I know, I know. Last week I was hoping and wishing for a big snowstorm. But heavy emphasis on the SNOW part of that. This ice storm from hell is not what I anticipated.

At our home in Murfreesboro, we were very fortunate. While everything around here is still a giant popsicle, I live in one of the very few neighborhoods that never lost power. So I've had a warm house and a working stove all weekend, and for that I am grateful.

Still, we had a lot of fun for the few hours on Saturday before the ice started. It was my dog Rocky's first snow — well, his first snow while not living in a shelter, anyway — and he was the happiest dog I've ever seen.

He's not as big of a fan of this ice, though. He can't do zoomies in the yard because he'll slip and slide all over the place. He also doesn't appreciate being forced to wear booties on his feet when he goes on walks. I know his double coat of fur protects him from the cold, but it's my job to make sure he doesn't end up with frostbitten paws.

The first time we put the booties on him, it was like that time Charlie sold kitten mittens on Always Sunny.

But Rocky really threw a temper tantrum yesterday when he realized his favorite bone was frozen solid to the ground. It took him a solid half hour of licking, digging, biting and stomping to get the thing loose.

I've told him not to leave his toys in the yard overnight, but he never listens.

Sort of like this dog:

How Did Winter Storm Fern Treat You?

What a stupid name for a storm. FERN.

Apparently, though, all that snow Nashville was supposed to get ended up moving north. I know my friends and family in Indiana got more than a foot of the fluffy stuff, and people elsewhere are still buried in it.

Social media has taught me some incredibly innovative snow removal techniques over the past few days, though.

Fun fact: It's legal to own a flamethrower in 48 states. Sorry California and Maryland.

I've also learned what not to do.

Anyway, I hope you, dear readers, fared OK in the winter storm and are safe and sound with your families in your cozy homes.

As for my friends in Nashville, you'd better start digging your car out now — because my birthday is on Saturday, and you don't get to bail on celebrating on account of weather.

You can celebrate my birthday, too. Pour yourself a glass of whatever sounds good and settle in for some Nightcaps.

Sailor Brinkley Cook Soaks Up The Sun

Imagine being Christie Brinkley's daughter. Talk about pressure!

I mean, theoretically, you've hit the genetic lottery. But that's never a guarantee. Maybe Christie's physique and stunning good looks skipped a generation. Or maybe you take after your dad in the attractiveness department.

Regardless, everyone will constantly compare you to your iconic supermodel mom. And God forbid you gain weight or something.

To put that in terms you fellas will understand, it's like having Tom Brady for a father but being really sh*tty at sports. Everyone will always be like, Damn, crazy how your dad is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, and you have the athletic ability of a soggy old shoe.

Fortunately for Sailor Brinkley Cook, though, she seems to be doing just fine.

If that last pose and strappy bikini look familiar to you, it's because you've seen them before. Or rather, something very close.

Some of our older and wiser readers may remember a certain 1977 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, where Christie Brinkley's stroppy purple bikini was quite the talker.

Forty years later, Christie, Sailor and her other daughter Alexa Ray Joel took this picture.

I know none of you are looking at Christie's feet, but is she… walking on water?

She was in her late 60s when that photo was taken, by the way. Even with cosmetic surgical help, she most certainly sold her soul to the devil or something. Cuz WOW.

Sydney Sweeney Defiles The ‘Hollywood’ Sign

Look, I know Joe Kinsey already covered this yesterday, so I won't hash it out. But in case you missed it, Sydney Sweeney pulled a publicity stunt over the weekend, where she draped the famous Hollywood sign with bras.

If we're being honest, it was sort of pointless and stupid, but here we are talking about it. So I guess mission accomplished.

But today she officially launched the announcement of her new lingerie line, which might be the smartest business move she's made in a long time.

Ladies, if you, too, would like a bra so tight it shoves your breasts into your neck, SYRN is for you!

I'm just kidding, some of this stuff actually looks pretty cute.

Sydney, send me a PR package.

Speaking of Sweeney, Scott R. saw ‘The Housemaid’ Movie

Scott Writes: Used to be a huge "going to the movies" guy. But that was the good old days of being single. And 99% of the time it was by myself. But I did things alone quite a bit and, actually, loved it. Now, with my girlfriend, we see a movie, maybe once every 3-5 months. Mainly due to nothing good hitting the theaters week and week, month after month. But when we have a cold or rainy Saturday we hit the matinee ($7.50 /ticket). Going thru what's out this past weekend, when my girlfriend heard "The Housemaid" she said that was the first book she read on her Kindle. She said let's see that - and I knowing Sydney Sweeney was in it, said, "yes please."

Didn't hurt, for her, that the dude playing the husband was very hunky (never seen Brandan Sklenar) and ripped and, damn, one good-looking dude. But there was Sweeney. Oh, Sydney. In her conservative clothing. In her tight shirt. In her...birthday suit. Sydney naked. Yep, I'm "that dude" that will say, guys, this movie is a must see. But, in all fairness, it was a very good thriller with a twist here, a twist there.

Amber:

Take a lap and a cold shower, Scott. See you here next week.

Mark W. Has This Snow Thing Figured Out

Mark Writes: As a native Nashvillian (yes, I am a unicorn), I am acutely aware of how people lose their minds when there is even a threat of snow. Everyone runs to the store to get the "essentials"- i.e., bread and milk. My definition of "essentials" is decidedly different…

Beer and toilet paper.

I can last a long time without bread and milk.

I don’t want to find out how long without beer and toilet paper.

Amber:

I don't remember the last time I had bread or milk. I absolutely remember the last time I had beer and used toilet paper.

So Mark might be onto something here.

MP Shares Some Musical Knowledge

MP Writes: Amber, here is a music video from the 2010s that has the "Mr. And Mrs. Smith" format that the new Megan Moroney video has. Mayer Hawthorne has a throwback old school soul style that is just so cool!

Amanda R. Brings Us Home With Some Rage Bait…

Regarding your rant about people working out in airports and airplane bathrooms:

Amber:

Thank God the caption let me know this was a joke. I was about to lose my mind.

