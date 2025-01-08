Sacramento Sports Reporter Appears To Get Caught On Air Investigating Rihanna's New Valentine's Day Lingerie

Let thee who has not been caught scrolling through Instagram cast the first stone here.

It's not fun, but it happens to the best of us and that appears to include Sacramento sports reporter Jake Gadon. From the looks of it, he was doing some investigative journalism on a recent Rihanna post.

He's the Sports Guy at CBS Sacramento and as he was breaking down the firing of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce on air, a viewer noticed something on one of the screens behind him.

The viewer decided to record the segment and zoom in on the screen in question during Gadon's live spot.

When they did, it revealed what looks like a recent Instagram post from Rihanna, where she's modeling and promoting her Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day lingerie collection.

Here's the video that's starting to make the rounds.

And here's the Rihanna Valentine's Day lingerie post on Instagram. The screen appears to match the last image included in the lingerie slideshow of a video and four photos.

Now to be fair to Gadon, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and there's a decent chance he was simply getting some gift ideas for that special someone.

That is worth noting and if that special someone happened to catch the segment, it's a fair excuse for why Rihanna would be pulled up on the screen directly behind him.

The comment section had plenty to say about the apparent Valentine’s Day Instagram investigation

This wasn’t some random influencer he had pulled up. This is one of the biggest singers in the world with 150-plus million followers, who also happens to model and sell lingerie.

Although if it was a random influencer, this is a Big J we're talking about here from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and he would have had a valid reason for doing so.

No surprise here, but I've been caught plenty of times doing investigative work on Instagram. So I'm not casting any stones, but the holier-than-thou comment section on the video had plenty to say about the segment.

One commenter wrote, "He’s hard at work."

While another added an observation of their own about how he was seated during the on-air spot. They wrote, "his hand placement."

A third had this to say, "Jeezus, JAKE! On the work computer?!!"

"You know, he got a phone call right after this broadcast I bet his wife was fuming," wrote another.

Again, I've got Gadon's back here. There's a relevant holiday to the Rihanna post coming up. He was simply caught getting some gift ideas is all. What's your excuse?