Shania Twain's Performance With Young Star Leads To Unexpected Reaction: WATCH

Shania Twain is one of the most successful women in country music history

Shania Twain and Sabrina Carpenter linked up for a performance, and it didn't receive the reception you'd think.

The word legend is often overused these days. I'm probably guilty of it myself from time to time, but when we're talking about true legends, it's hard to find one in country music bigger than Shania Twain.

The Canadian-born singer is one of the most successful female performers in the history of country music. She paved the way for all the acts that followed, and at the age of 60, she's still going strong.

Shania Twain performance met with lukewarm response.

Twain teamed up with Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Austin City Limits festival over the weekend, according to Whiskey Riff.

Now, you'd think Sabrina Carpenter - one of the most recognizable stars on the planet - teaming up with the country legend for "That Don’t Impress Me Much" would make the crowd pop.

You'd think that. You'd certainly believe that would blow the roof off.

Not so fast, my friends.

The duo was met with a very mild and vanilla response. You can check out videos of the performance below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People in the comments were quick to notice the lack of enthusiasm:

I don't think this crowd is as hype as they should be for this collab

The crowd is NEVER hype enough for any of her guests bruh

I don’t think anyone understands how major this is to me as a 90’s baby

I’m convinced these people didn’t know it was Shania Twain or don’t know her at all.

I don’t think the crowd realizes how iconic this is.

My soul would’ve left my body if I was there and Shania came out. Are those people ok?!

I think I can explain the lack of enthusiasm with this situation. Sabrina Carpenter appeals to a young audience. Her fans are walking around college campuses or currently working their first job.

Shania Twain became a mega-star in the 1990s. That means she blew up before many Sabrina Carpenter fans were even born.

There's a non-zero chance many people in the crowd might not even know who Shania Twain is, or don't understand just how famous she is for many people in America.

Some people just don't know what they don't know. It's not malicious. It's just a lack of understanding history.

Learn your history, young folks! You'll be better off for it. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.