Sabrina Carpenter Fans Bully Her Ex Off Instagram Over Affair With Influencer Rumors, They Both Respond

The drama surrounding the breakup of singer Sabrina Carpenter and Irish actor Barry Keoghan reached new heights over the weekend. Fans who are convinced that her ex had wronged her by cheating on her with an influencer bullied him off of Instagram.

The rumors that surfaced following the split pointed the finger at influencer and Olivia Dunne rival Breckie Hill. The heat from fans reached the point that Keoghan was forced to deactivate his Instagram account. He addressed the deactivating of his account Saturday on Twitter.

Keoghan said that people had crossed the line by claiming that people were knocking on his grandmother’s door and sitting outside the home of his 2-year-old son. These are absolutely wild accusations that put Carpenter's fans up there with some of the nuttiest around.

Hill, who doesn’t appear to have been bullied off of Instagram by the singer's crazy fans who have bought into the cheating rumors, addressed the situation too.

Prior to issuing her denial, the well-known social media influencer had added fuel to the rumor fire by reposting TikTok videos that "confirmed" she was behind the Carpenter-Keoghan split.

Influencer Breckie Hill sets the record straight on the Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan rumors

Hill explained that she had just gotten out of the hospital after breaking her spine in a skiing accident and that she had decided it was time to address the rumors.

"To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry," she said in the TikTok video posted Saturday. "I have never even encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen from watching Saltburn."

She added, "I reposted this video that showed up on my ‘For You’ page, claiming that I was homewrecking Sabrina Carpenter’s relationship, just simply because I thought it was so ridiculous."

Who could have ever predicted that reposting videos like that would be taken any other way? Obviously, she would be doing that because they were so ridiculous. Besides, homewrecking isn't her style.

"I’m sorry, but if I really was the one getting with Barry, why in the world would I be reposting about it?" Hill argues.

"What I will say, though, is coming from someone who has been cheated on in several different relationships, I would never want to homewreck any relationship or put any girl through that pain ever."

She explained, "I was laying in a hospital bed thinking how crazy it is that someone thought I was homewrecking Sabrina. Thee Sabrina Carpenter. Me homewrecking her relationship? That just would never happen."

That's it. Nothing to see here. She couldn't and wouldn't ever be a homewrecker, especially not when it comes to "thee Sabrina Carpenter." Back off insane fans.

You haven’t unlocked a secret cheating code because of an influencer's drink selections and don't read anything into the singer's silence on the rumors. She's busy is all.

She's not trying to let the internet take out any revenge of any kind.