'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Reveal One Big Ryan Seacrest Issue They Have

While ‘Wheel of Fortune’ ratings are up and Ryan Seacrest seems to have won over a majority of show fans, there's one big thing that's missing from the Pat Sajak era, according to the fans.

On r/WheelofFortune, the big discussion over the first few months of the Seacrest era is how fans miss Pat Sajak's wit and humor. They say Seacrest just hasn't been able to duplicate minor things that made the Sajak era so great.

"[W]hat I miss the most from Pat is when a contestant would say "I’ll take it" after he announced their total winnings, and he would reply: "You have to, it’s in the rules," one Reddit user commented.

"I don’t know why but that made me laugh every single time he said it lol."

In place of Sajak's wit, this week, viewers got Seacrest breakdancing to the amusement of contestants.

But is that enough to keep fans from thinking about the Golden Age of the Wheel?

On Reddit, the recurring theme is that Seacrest is serviceable, but, the viewers still say:

I miss Pat’s sense of humor! Those corny jokes always cracked me up!

We’re starting to like Ryan he isn’t as bad as we thought but we were just talking about how we missed Pats quick wit - he seemed to always come up with something on the spot and it may have been a little sarcastic but we like that kind of humor!

Well biggest thing is if it’s a big number like $50,000-$100,000 or 1 million Ryan lacks to build suspense and just rip the bandage off and just shows them rather than Pat who build up emotion showing that he’s upset they lost a big cash prize

We are watching less WOF. Ryan isn't relatable and he's kinda cold, he moves on too quickly, and, after last night's show, I don't think he manages the time as well as Pat did. His face is angular and cartoonish, and overall we are losing interest. That being said, yes he's still finding his fit for the show. Pat wore that show like a fine tailored garment.

Ryan is boring. Watching Celebrity WoF reminds me of that. In S5 E1, Pat and Lil Jon brought me great joy and laughter. I just feel like Ryan doesn't have enough personality to offer anything close to that level of banter.

Pat Sajak's hold on the Wheel is undeniable

The ratings from the December 2 "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" tell us just how powerful the Sajak factor remains. The hour-long special edition ‘Wheel’ was the 9th highest rated show on television that night with three million viewers.

There will be more "Celebrity" Wheel episodes coming in 2025 when the show airs on ABC. A formal date hasn't been set, but ABC has the shows ready to go.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for Sajak's wit and humor, you can still go over to Twitter where he pops up from time to time.

As for Seacrest, he's not going anywhere, even if fans can get used to his lack of wit and humor. His contract runs through the early 2030s.



