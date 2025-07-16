Ryan O'Hearn's Wife, Hannah, Turns Into A Star At All-Star Game

Move over Livvy Dunne, Ryan O'Hearn's wife is ready to be a star

Sup, Hannah O'Hearn. The OutKick Culture Department wasn't aware of your game.

The wife of Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn is officially a viral superstar after catching the Internet's attention on the MLB All-Star Game red carpet before Tuesday night's game.

Calling it a "dream come true," Hannah told media outlets that she never thought the couple would make it to the midsummer classic.

But, here they are, and now Hannah is officially a superstar thanks to one single red carpet walk.

The Texas Tech grad, who has less than 8,000 Instagram followers, racked up 2.5 million views in a now-viral video that has fans going nuts.

"I’m voting him to next years all star game too," one Twitter user wrote.

After what felt like Olivia Dunne dominating the MLB wife and girlfriend market for too long, Hannah O'Hearn is a welcome addition to the club.

Let's just call it how it is: The MLB wife and girlfriend market has been incredibly boring. Aaron Judge's wife is so rich she just stays quiet and never does anything interesting. Ohtani's wife rarely makes appearances.

Outside of Freddie Freeman's wife being a bikini model like two decades ago, I couldn't tell you anything about the current crop of wives and girlfriends.

But, now, we have some action.

Hannah is on the scene and she's ready to be a star. And her husband is about to be a free agent.