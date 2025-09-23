Country Star And 'Yellowstone' Actor Releases Awesome New Song, Has Internet Buzzing: WATCH

Ryan Bingham isn't just a country music star. He also appeared on the hit show "Yellowstone."

Ryan Bingham gave fans an unexpected treat Tuesday.

Bingham is one of the most talented men in country music. His blend of traditional country, folk music, Americana vibes and more has made him a wildly successful talent.

Of course, he can do a lot more than just sing. He also played a significant role on "Yellowstone," and I wouldn't be surprised if his character appears in upcoming spinoffs.

For now, he's cooking up some new tracks.

Ryan Bingham releases "The Lucky Ones" music video

Bingham released his new song "The Lucky Ones" for fans Tuesday morning, and he didn't just drop the new single.

He also dropped the official music video. Not only is the song great, but the music video the perfect kind vibe for just hanging with the guys.

Did anyone catch Bingham's wife Hassie Harrison's cameo in the music video? That was pretty neat to see.

Did anyone catch Bingham's wife Hassie Harrison's cameo in the music video? That was pretty neat to see.

She's also a "Yellowstone" alumni.

It's also clear from the comments section on the video that people are very impressed by what Bingham cooked up:

Start your day with a new Ryan Bingham song ❤

I don't know whst life has done to you to inspire these songs....but MAN, it connects.😮

Like it! We are the lucky ones! 🎉

That was really great

GOLD ❤️

Loving this!!!❤

Amazing. Gives me some Tom Petty feels.

This is another awesome song. Thank you for sharing.❤️🇺🇸🙏🏻 🐴 love seeing Hassie and you in the video we love you guys God bless🙏🏻🙏🏻

Greatest musician in the world right now!

Ryan Bingham always brings his A-game with his music. There's never any fat on the bone. It's just to bad we didn't get this song during the summer because it would have been perfect for a Saturday night around a bonfire. It's still a great track and proof Bingham's fastball is as fast as ever.