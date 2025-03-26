Trailer Released For Movie Marred By Alec Baldwin’s Accidental Shooting Which Killed Woman, Is A PR Nightmare

The trailer is out for "Rust," and it's hard to believe this movie is actually coming out.

The film with Alec Baldwin became the focus of international media after Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The gun Baldwin was filming with had somehow been loaded with live ammunition.

The killing sparked mass outrage, and resulted in multiple criminal cases. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison on an involuntary manslaughter charge. Baldwin was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, but the case was ultimately dismissed.

The FBI also concluded Baldwin did pull the trigger on the weapon that was fired and killed Hutchins.

Trailer released for "Rust."

"Rust" is set to be released May 2nd, and the first trailer is out. It's honestly insane this movie wasn't immediately scrapped after Hutchins was killed, but here we are.

The trailer is so incredibly tone-deaf that I can't believe it's real. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Who the hell is making decisions on this movie? Clearly, it should have been put in the trash the moment a woman was shot and killed on set by the star of the movie.

That didn't happen. The film is still coming out, and the trailer is a PR disaster. Who was the editor who thought the end should feature the slow cock of a revolver?

That's literally the kind of weapon that Baldwin fired and killed the cinematographer with. The situation is already tragic and horrible as it is.

Why release the movie and a trailer that is going to get picked apart by everyone with access to the internet? The people running the show obviously have no idea what they're doing.

Something tells me "Rust" is going to get panned by audiences and critics, and it's 100% going to tear open old wounds. A completely avoidable mess. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.