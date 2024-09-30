Russian Fighter Jet Buzzes American Plane In Wild Video: WATCH

A Russian fighter jet pilot nearly tested fate with a maneuver near an American plane.

NORAD released stunning footage Monday of an American plane conducting an intercept of Russian aircraft in the Alaskan air defense identification zone on September 23rd.

It appeared a Russian bomber was being intercepted, and a total of seven Russian planes were in the mix. However, it wasn't the bomber that caused the problem. It was the Su-35 fighter jet that seemingly wanted to mix it.

Russian fighter jet buzzes American plane.

The fourth-generation Russian fighter jet buzzed the plane sent up to get it out of our airspace, and it got shockingly close.

Watch the stunning footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who don't know, the Russians sending up planes to see how we'll react isn't rare or unique. It happens all over the world more than people might realize.

It's done in order to test and engage response times, get a read on what a response might look like and perhaps most importantly, see how deep an air defense identification zone can be penetrated before rival planes show up.

What's not common is seeing a Russian pilot trying to play hero ball by buzzing a plane this close. Remember, those planes are flying at insane speeds. The Su-35 reportedly has a max speed of Mach 2.25. You hit the joystick just a little bit wrong at the speeds these pilots are flying at, and you might have a horrific disaster.

Fortunately, that didn't happen here.

Also, in case there's any confusion, Russian aircraft can't hold a light to what America can bring to the fight. Russia has around 20 stealth fighters and no stealth bombers, and it's unclear how many of the fighters are even in condition to fly. The USA has at least 1,200 stealth fighters, and 22 stealth bombers. The latter includes the state of the art B-21. The United States would dog walk Russia in an air war. So, don't let these little stunts get you worried. They know they have no chance. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.