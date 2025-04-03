Rumer Willis Doesn't Think It's Weird That She & Her Sisters Still Take Baths Together

It's not easy being the children of famous parents. Your childhood is going to more than likely be a tiny bit different from most people. Take Rumer Willis, 36, and her two sisters, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31, for instance.

Their mom and dad, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, are both big-time actors. They could have ended up as a dysfunctional and weird Hollywood family. But that didn’t. Despite mom and dad splitting, the family has remained close.

How close have they remained, you're probably wondering? Close enough that Rumer says she still sleeps in bed with her mom and she and her sisters still take baths together. It's good to hear that they're perfectly normal after growing up with huge celebrities for parents.

The eldest of the Willis children talked about her tight-knit family during an appearance on the What in the Winkler?! podcast. She said, "We all still take baths together, my sisters and I. That’s just the kind of house that I grew up in."

Rumer added about the three grown women in their 30s taking a bath together: "People might think that that’s crazy and weird, but I don’t."

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's kids didn’t get sucked into the weirdness that comes with growing up with celebrity parents

If you can’t take a bath as an adult with your sisters, who can you take a bath with, am I right? This is how really close families operate behind closed doors. I'm not sure how you were raised.

Rumer made the bath comment while discussing co-sleeping with her almost two-year-old daughter, Louetta. She said, "I always think about it."

"Imagine if you took a, like you had a baby gorilla or a dog when it was two weeks old, three months old, whatever, and had it sleep in a different room than mom," she continued.

"Honestly, I hope Lou like, will still sleep in bed with me when she's my age. I still sleep in bed with my mom."

Rumer knows that because of the family she comes from, people are going to have opinions about how she raises her daughter, but it doesn’t appear to be getting to her.

She's doing the co-sleeping thing and setting the expectation that taking baths with your siblings as an adult is completely normal. All you can really do sometimes is lead by example.