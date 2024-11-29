Rosie O'Donnell Had A Thanksgiving Meltdown Over Donald Trump

Nothing goes together quite like Thanksgiving and Rosie O'Donnell. Two peas in a pod!

Nutty Rosie was at it AGAIN yesterday, this time taking 10 minutes out of her day to freak out about Donald Trump. That's right.

While us normal, sane Americans were frying turkeys and gambling on football – with cherished loved ones, of course – Rosie O'Donnell was barking into her phone about how Donald Trump is a "madman" and "not a sane person."

Not a sane person! ROSIE O'DONNELL said Donald Trump is not a sane person.

These people are truly the best. I can't get enough of them.

(Scroll to the 4-minute mark for the good stuff)

Rosie hits all the right notes here

What a nutjob, but hey – Trump is the crazy one. Sure thing, Rosie!

God, they just don't see it. It's hilarious. Great for us, because these wackos are #content machines, but it's scary how they don't see it.

Rosie sticks to the Dems' talking points here, calling Trump a fascist and insinuating that he's Adolf Hitler. She also says he's a rapist. Again, she sticks to the script, which has worked out so well for the left thus far with Trump, so why pivot now?

And then, just to really tie it all together, she takes the side of Mexico's insanely woke president over the phone conversation between her and Trump earlier this week.

Trump said it went great and that they were gonna close the border. She said it also went great, but Mexico would instead like to focus on "building bridges."

Classic game of telephone, am I right?

Side note: I didn't realize president Claudia Sheinbaum was a physicist and climate scientist. Good lord. No wonder it's bad down there. Typical lefty resume.

Anyway, none of that is the point here. The point is, Rosie O'Donnell is BACK with another unhinged TikTok video over Donald Trump, and it was an excellent way to end the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanks, Rosie!