Rosie O'Donnell Addresses 'Dancing With The Stars' Rumor

Rosie O'Donnell is back in Ireland after a two-week visit to the U.S. and she has a few things on her mind including 'Dancing With The Stars' and Eric Swalwell.

Rosie O'Donnell is so committed to avoiding the "dystopian" United States (as Eva Longoria said) under Trump's rule that she's officially yanking her name from appearing on "Dancing With The Stars."

The out-of-shape, dumpy 64-year-old exiled O'Donnell has been holed up in Ireland since Trump's election and seems committed to laying around her house making TikTok videos.

"Completely untrue but funny," Rosie said of the photo going around saying she's returning "to the U.S. in an epic comeback," to appear on the ABC ballroom dance competition show.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Rosie, wearing a snowman sweatshirt, took to TikTok where she reminisced about how Ireland is now home and that it's "calmer" than when she lived in the U.S.

"It's less frenzied, less rushed. It's calmer, and that's good for me," she rambled before telling her fans how she recently spent two weeks in the U.S. seeing family, including her new grandchild.

But, Rosie's Trump Derangement Syndrome won't allow her to return to be a normal grandmother. She refuses to bend a knee.

"It was great to be there to see them, but you can't help but feel all of the chaos in the country when you're there," she added, before instantly pivoting into opining on Eric Swalwell.

"I know that guy. Spoke to him on the phone a couple of times," the washed-up comedian noted. "I donated money to him, I believe. Talked about him in some public appearances years ago about how I believed in him."

Uh, oh. Rosie's been had even though there have been stories for years about Swalwell.

"It's heartbreaking to me. I wrote him. I wrote him a little message and said, ‘Bill Clinton broke my heart and now you did too,’" poor Rosie, still wearing her snowman sweatshirt said softly. Her heart has been broken by this LIB male behavior.

"The conclusion I've come to is men suck," she added. "The way that they are physiologically. They can't control their sexual urges. This is what I find."

Rosie then went into a long ramble on Epstein, Melania and pedo communities before rolling that right into Trump talk and claiming Barron Trump would get bone spurs to avoid going to Iran to fight for the U.S.

Instead of stepping out to get some air, Rosie parlays that into the Trump pope meme.

Ah, but she wasn't done with Swalwell. She wanted yet another piece of his Dem ass.

"You know, it teaches you to not believe in anyone. I don't believe in anyone," Rosie said, while adding, "We've got to do something America."

And there you have it. No "Dancing With The Stars" for Rosie and she's back in Ireland as depressed as ever. Even in these wild times, at least something is right in this world.