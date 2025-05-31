Roseanne Barr Speculates That ABC Spied On Her Because Of Trump Support

Back in 2018, Roseanne Barr became the poster child for cancellation at the hands of the left-wing mob when she was axed from the revival of her iconic sitcom, Roseanne, despite success in the ratings.

However, the always outspoken comedian now claims that ABC was "spying" on her ahead of her firing, her character being killed off, and her show being spun off into The Conners, which just aired its series finale back in April.

The reason for Barr's dismissal was a tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett that referenced the Muslim Brotherhood and The Planet of the Apes, which network executives described as "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

In a new interview with Daily Mail, Barr alleges that ABC, which is owned by Disney, was targeting her because of her support for President Donald Trump.

"They were waiting for me to slip up," Barr said. "They spied. They monitored everything I did. They wanted to censor me from the very beginning."

It's a big claim, but it's not outside the realm of possibility for someone to get forced out — or at least for there to be the appearance that they were forced out — of Hollywood because of their politics.

Barr says that her tweet was taken out of context.

"They hijacked that tweet and made out it said something that it didn’t," Barr said, claiming that liberals spun it into more than it was.

"I’m not stupid. I would never refer to a black person as the product of an ape," Barr said in the interview, per The New York Post.

"The Planet of the Apes movie is about a fascist takeover of the world — and that is what I was talking about. The tweet was intended as a humorous political statement and not a racial one. But liberals in Hollywood are so racist, they automatically think of a black person."

Barr said the tweet was also a bit of commentary about the Obama administration's Iran deal, and that she regrets apologizing for the tweet at the time.

"The worst mistake you can do is apologize to the left. Then they are on a crusade against you," Barr said. "Once you admit a mistake, they will keep on until you’re dead."