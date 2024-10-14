Rory McIlroy Catches Stray During Political Pundit's Meltdown About Kamala Harris' Failures With The Media

We've reached the point during the 2024 Presidential Election cycle where political pundits are taking shots at candidates and their campaigns by comparing them to some of the worst collapses in recent sports history. Rory McIlroy became an early victim of the trend with one pundit comparing his U.S. Open choke job earlier this year to Kamala Harris' failures within the media.

During Sunday's edition of ‘This Week’ on ABC, political analyst Reince Priebus brought up the fact that Republicans are leading Democrats in the ABC/IPSOS poll for the first time in 32 years.

Priebus went on to deliver a strong opinion that Harris' messaging and inability to say anything meaningful in front of a camera, followed by her failed attempt at stopping the bleeding, is turning voters off. This then led him into lobbing a stray in McIlroy's direction.

"She had a terrible week," Priebus said of Harris. "She picked a pointless fight with Ron DeSantis, she's losing in the Sun Belt, and she tried to recover by going on ‘The View’ which a lot of women watch."

"She wanted to clarify the two most important issues that are facing these two candidates, the economy and immigration, and she bombed like Rory [McIlroy] at the U.S. Open and she went on there and said that there was nothing she would do that would be different than Joe Biden and she created a campaign commercial for Donald Trump."

Harris' appearance on ‘The View’ should have been the layup of all layups for her campaign, yet it turned into a dumpster fire with her admitting that she wouldn't change a single thing the Biden administration implemented.

McIlroy's collapse at Pinehurst this summer was one of the most shocking we've seen in recent sports history, yet Harris moving backward in certain polls after appearing on an anti-Trump, anti-Republican talk show could prove to be even worse.