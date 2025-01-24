Ron DeSantis Stuffs A Gaslighting Reporter In A Non-Inclusive Locker Because He Didn't Say 'Illegal Alien'

Once again, my great, big, beautiful, free, warm (except this week) state of Florida is leading the way for the rest of the country.

Thank you, Mr. Governor!

Ron DeSantis stuffed a virtue-signaling reporter in a non-inclusive locker late yesterday when he tried to bring one of Joe Biden's old policies down to Florida.

No sir. Not anymore. That crap is over. Finished. Done. Kaput. This is now Donald Trump's America, which means sanity is back, and the illegal aliens are outta here.

Or, as this woke Big J journo tried to say, "undocumented immigrants."

Not on our watch, pal

OK, I'll rephrase. Florida is home to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, illegal aliens...

Hilarious. God, Ron DeSantis is just the best. Nobody does it better. He stopped giving a shit a long, loooooong time ago. Ever since he was right about COVID, it's just been open season for our great governor.

Would I have liked him to be president right now? Sure. But that's another story for another day. The important thing is, he's not dealing with the PC nonsense any longer. The days of walking on eggshells in this country are OVER, boys and girls.

There are two genders. It's the Gulf of AMERICA. Mount McKinley is BACK, and it's illegal alien, not undocumented immigrant.

And that goes for the woke system I'm currently working in right now that just put a yellow mark under illegal alien because it's "probably not inclusive language."

Hey, woke system – piss off. It's illegal alien, and it's Gulf of America. Get on board or get the hell out!

Now, let's all go have a big Friday.