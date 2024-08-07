'Romper Stomper' From The Porta Potty Brawl At A Morgan Wallen Concert Responds To Hawk Tuah Girl Collab

Way before the Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch went viral, there was another blonde who captured the internet's attention. Her name is Dalanie DiSabato, aka the "Romper Stomper."

She went viral at a Morgan Wallen concert at PNC Park last summer for playing a starring role in a porta potty brawl. She was seen in the viral video, as her nickname suggests, stomping her opponents while wearing a romper.

DiSabato turned her success into more than 187k followers on TikTok and a job with Playboy, which included joining their exclusive content platform.

Now there have been calls for a collaboration between the "Romper Stomper" and "Hawk Tuah" after some of the similarities between the two were pointed out to DiSabato.

She addressed the calls for "The duo we need!" in a recent TikTok video. Although any collab between the two would likely have to take place on a platform other than Playboy.

Is the world ready for a Romper Stomper and Hawk Tuah collab?

"Romper Stomper and Hawk Tuah seem similar. We both had our super viral video with Barstool and like the interview, but like, what's wrong with that?," DiSabato started off the video by saying.

"Haliey seems like a super nice, sweet, genuine person, so I don’t feel like there’s any reason to compare on like, a negative aspect. Our stories are a little bit different, but there’s nothing wrong with that.

"I think we’re both popping off and doing our thing, so I guess so. We probably would be really great friends, honestly."

DiSabato tagged Welch in a response to a comment on the video calling for them to team up. There were also several calls for a collaboration of some kind between the two viral stars.

Will it happen? We can only hope.

Even if it doesn't, I'm happy we live in a world where a viral porta potty brawl at a concert can turn a coffee shop employee in a romper into a star who makes content for Playboy.