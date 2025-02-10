John Denver's Iconic 'Country Roads' Shines At Super Bowl With Emotional Moment: WATCH

There was a clear winner Sunday night for Super Bowl commercials as the Eagles crushed the Chiefs.

One of the most interesting parts of the Super Bowl every year is watching all the different commercials that air during the game.

Ad time comes with a hefty price tag, and companies are incentivized to do something big to stick out. However, simpler can often be better, and that's what we watched unfold with one special ad.

Rocket's "Country Roads" ad was a big winner.

Rocket released an ad featuring John Denver's legendary song "Take Me Home, Country Roads," and it will pull at your heartstrings.

Instead of attempting to get super fancy or try to be incredibly funny, Rocket kept it simple with people covering the song, and it was awesome.

Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To make the situation even cooler, it led to a sing-along at the actual game with people in attendance at New Orleans.

Whoever cooked this ad up for Rocket deserves a massive raise. It was simple, clean and had no fat on the bone.

In an era of complexity, it was shockingly straight to the point, and the sing-along was great. Plus, how can you not love an ad featuring arguably the greatest country song ever recorded.

I can't tell you how many times I've sung "Country Roads" after having some light beers with the boys. It always hits the spot.

What did you think of the commercial? Make sure to let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.