The Rock Set To Play Villain In Martin Scorsese Movie - Will It Be His Last?

The Rock is set for the match-up of his life as he will be starring in an upcoming Martin Scorsese drama that could literally make or break his acting career.

The unnamed Scorsese crime thriller has been described as "The Departed" meets "Goodfellas" and will center around a Hawaiian mob boss trying to take over the Island's underworld. The film will also feature Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt, with others expected to be announced soon. It's reported that both The Rock and Blunt actually approached DiCaprio and Scorses with the initial concept of the movie.

So here's the thing. This is either going to be awesome, or it's going to be an absolute mess of a movie.

MAKE OR BREAK TIME FOR THE ROCK

The former WWE superstar-turned-actor, whose real name is Dwayne Johnson, has had quite a divisive reaction from moviegoers, who continue to debate if he's actually a good actor or not.

Sure, he was solid in the Fast and the Furious movies, where he pretty much played a jacked up, U.S. Special Forces military guy who just pummeled people left and right. But he's also had some box office bombs such as Black Adam. And let's not even get started with Jungle Cruise, or Speed Racer, or Gridiron Gang, or The Alamo, etc., etc., etc.

Fortunately, The Rock is working with the genius that is Scorsese, and anyone who has seen The Departed or The Wolf of Wall Street knows just how good Leo can be as well. But that can also work against the former WWE Champion. Because, if the world's most famed director can't help you, then nobody can.

I just pray that there's no signature "raised eyebrow "in any of the scenes from Johnson, because that would immediately hand the film a 1-star review from me.

