Rock Legend Lemmy Kilmister’s Ashes Will Be Put On Display In His Favorite Strip Club

It's morbid to think about where you might want your ashes spread once that ol' ticker of yours stops ticking. Some people want to be thrown into the ocean. Others want to be mixed into the infield dirt at their favorite team's stadium.

But what do you do if you're one of the most iconic rock/metal musicians of all time (I assume you're not, but let's pretend)?

Well, if you're the late, great Lemmy Kilmister, the legendary frontman and bassist for Motörhead, you have your ashes put on display in your favorite strip club.

London's Stringfellow Gentleman's Club (I'm trying to wrap my head around a British strip club for some reason) was one of Lemmy's favorite haunts and some of his ashes will be put on permanent display at the club.

"Stringfellows always held a special place in Lemmy’s heart," Motörhead manager Todd Singerman said, per Revolver. "He loved the rock & roll spirit Peter (Stringfellow) brought to the club, he loved the relaxed environment, and he certainly loved the view. I know he’s relieved he can get back to enjoying one of his favorite places on the planet!"

What a legend Lemmy was. I had the pleasure of seeing him play in 2015 just a few months before his death, and while you could tell he wasn't 100 percent, he put on a hell of a show.

It was an honor and a privilege to have my eardrums blown to bits by Motörhead.

Stringfellow's isn't the only one of Kilmister's favorite haunts that have some of his ashes on display. The Rainbow Bar and Grill in West Hollywood — where Lemmy was known to hang out and drink Jack and Cokes (which are now called a "Lemmy" — also enshrined some of the "Ace of Spades" singer's ashes during a ceremony last spring.