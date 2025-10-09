Mind-Blowing Robot That Does Dishes, Serves Hors d'Oeuvres, Does Laundry May Cost Just $20-30K

Now this is the kind of terrifying technology we all need in our lives...

I'm a sucker for a robot video. Partly because the rapid emergence of the technology is incredible to see unfolding before our very eyes. Partly because I just don't want to be caught off guard when robots decide they've had enough of humanity's nonsense and take over.

And speaking of humanity, it's humanoid robots that we've all been waiting to see all these years. Unfortunately, most have left something to be desired. Half the time, they fall over while trying to play soccer or whatever.

But a company called Figure has unveiled its newest humanoid bot, Figure 03.

And, well… I'm keeping a close eye on this one.

Why? Well, for starters, it can do chores.

I mean… I'm horrified a little, but that's pretty incredible.

Personally, I hate folding laundry, so if I could pawn that off on some bag of bolts (maybe I should start being careful about what I call our robot pals), I'm all about it.

Think how much it would simplify your life. You wouldn't have to do laundry, dishes, or serve hors d'oeuvres to your friends while standing around a swimming pool. That will free you up to do other things, like lob a tennis ball to your dog.

And, as it turns out, the robot can do that too.

Personally, I'd let it do most household chores, unless a sharp instrument is involved. Mincing garlic or whatever is a pain, but I'd rather handle that. I don't need Bicentennial Man letting me know who's boss by showing off his samurai-like knife skills.

What's wild is that this technology, at least according to the company, isn't far away from being out in the world. The company's CEO, Brad Adcock, has some pretty incredible ambitions for how much it will cost. He said earlier this year that he was shooting to sell Figure 03 between $20,000 and $30,000.

For a humanoid robot butler? That kind of sounds like a deal.

Of course, that's the ambition, and it will be a matter of how much it costs to produce at scale.

It's hard to believe this kind of tech could be here so soon.

And, if robots do take over, at least they'll empty our dishwashers first.