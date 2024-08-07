Hilarious RFK Jr. Memes Flood Social Media After Dead Bear Story Goes Viral

Memes mocking Robert Kennedy Jr. are flooding X, and the content is absolutely hilarious.

The independent candidate for President went viral Sunday when he shared a video on X explaining how he staged a dead bear he picked up to look like a bicycle accident had taken it out in Central Park.

No matter how I would attempt to summarize the story, there's absolutely no shot I could do it justice. If you haven't already seen the video, then I suggest you give it a watch below.

It's one of the most absurd and funniest things the internet has enjoyed in a very long time.

RFK Jr. memes explode after bear story.

How did the internet react to RFK Jr.'s unreal story about staging a bike accident to dump the dead bear he randomly picked up?

With some of the best meme responses that we've seen in a very long time. Check out some of the best below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

This is the internet at its finest. This is one of those moments were all people, regardless of political views, can unite around a common cause:

Roasting the hell out of RFK Jr. for his insane bear story.

Why did the independent candidate for POTUS believe this was a smart story to share? It seems he felt like had to get ahead of The New Yorker on it, but in hindsight, he probably should have just ignored it.

Instead of people maybe talking about it for an afternoon, he's getting cooked days later.

