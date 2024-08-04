Robert F. Kennedy Shares Wild Story On How He Got Rid Of A Dead Bear Cub In A NY Park

Are you interested in hearing a wild hunting story? Well buckle up, because Robert F. Kennedy has a doozy.

The presidential candidate and environmental lawyer released a video earlier today with Roseanna Barr in which he recounted how he came into the possession of a bear cub. In 2014, he was on a falconry trip in Goshen, NY (which means you’re learning about or hunting with falcons), when a woman in the car in front of him hit what he called "A young bear."

Apparently, you can legally obtain a bear tag and use it on a roadkill bear, which is what Kennedy planned on doing.

"So I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was going to skin the bear and it was very good condition and I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator," he said .

The day continued without a hitch, but it ran later than Kennedy expected. As such, Kennedy had to rush to a dinner in Westchester County - with the bear in his truck.

Not a huge deal - unless the dinner runs late and you immediately have to go to the airport right after. That left Kennedy no easy way to deal with the bear, so he took some sketchy advice from a friend on how to get rid of it.

At the time, there were lots of bicycle crashes happening in the area, so Kennedy decided to use that to his advantage, and he staged an accident of his own.

"Everybody thought that’s a great idea. So we went and did that and thought it would be amusing for whoever found it," Kennedy said.

Eventually, a woman discovered the dead bear under some bushes concealed in part by a bike. The story immediately made headlines.

"I turned on the TV and there was like a mile of yellow tape, and there were 20 cop cars. There were like helicopters flying over it. And I was like ‘Oh, my God, what did I do?'" he said. "I was worried because my [finger]prints were all over that bike. Luckily the story died after a while."

However, "The New Yorker" evidently got word of it, and was reportedly planning on releasing the story. Kennedy wanted to get out ahead of it and get on the offensive in the PR campaign.

I guess the lesson here is that you have to quickly take care of the carcasses you obtain on your falconry trip. Otherwise, you could end up having a bear of an evening.