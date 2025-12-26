Robert Irwin Says Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Should Tie The Knot In The Wildest Way Possible

Here's an idea for the wedding of the century...

While Christmas Day's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos may be Travis Kelce's last at Arrowhead Stadium, I don't think that he and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, won't still be stealing headlines, seeing as their wedding is on the horizon.

It's sure to be a shindig the likes of which will make the Royal Wedding look like a small get-together at the local arcade for Skee-Ball and Little Caesars.

But, Robert Irwin, son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin and the reigning Dancing with the Stars champion, has an idea for where the Swift/Kelce nuptials can take place,

Pass the Vegemite, because if Irwin had his way, they'd be heading Down Under.

Irwin was doing an interview with ABC about the year in review, and that led to a question about the power couple's wedding.

"One of the things that we do that is the most popular is weddings at Australia Zoo. We have hosted many," he said, according to People. "We have this beautiful, and I mean beautiful, location overlooking the African savanna, where rhinos and giraffes are just frolicking out in the open, in the wild. And you get married over that, and it's stunning."

This idea already rules. Nothing says "Just married" like large animals frolicking.

"Wow, Travis and Taylor. You know what'd really, in my opinion, just absolutely make that wedding is if it was an Australian wedding," Irwin said. "Hit me up. I got you."

Robert Irwin Is A Wedding-Planning Genius

I like this idea, but primarily because it sounds like the sort of thing I pitched for my wedding. I got married in the fall, and I pitched many ideas that were couched as jokes just to gauge my now-wife's interest.

"Maybe a Macho Man Randy Savage impersonator could do the ceremony?"

"We should have the dog go down the aisle in a remote control Formula 1 car."

"Wouldn't it be cool if we had a chimpanzee wearing a backward baseball hat and cargo shorts serve as the ring bearer?"

These were all things I threw out during the "blue-sky" phase of wedding planning that were met with laughs, so I could go, "Yeah, I was just goofing."

Honestly, if we had another month of wedding planning, I probably would've gotten to, "Hey, let's have the wedding at a zoo in Australia."

And it's a pretty cool idea. I mean, there are only like a handful of places people have weddings: Churches, houses, hotels, courtrooms, and prisons. That's about it.

So, how about getting hitched with a platypus and some kangaroos nearby?

Sounds cool to me, and it definitely beats whatever stuffy nonsense Taylor is going to want to do.

"Let's get married at my giant, really awesome and expensive mansion in Rhode Island…"

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz…

How about you add some platypuses (platypi?) to the equation, and we'll talk.