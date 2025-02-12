Democrat Attacks Elon Musk With Wildly Awkward Comment, Goes Full Cringe: WATCH

Congressman Robert Garcia needs to fire whoever is writing his lines for him.

The first DOGE subcommittee hearing unfolded in the House of Representatives on Wednesday as lawmakers debated the financial accountability organization.

Tesla and X owner Elon Musk is on the warpath with President Donald Trump to identify wasteful spending and fraud in the government.

It's become arguably the largest political topic in America, and the fireworks were flying Wednesday morning.

Democrat drops wild line while attacking Elon Musk.

What's one of the main rules of the internet and life? What's something you never want to do or come off as?

Cringe.

I guess Democrat Congressman Robert Garcia missed the memo because he referenced Kendrick Lamar during the hearing, and it was so bad it's hard to believe it actually happened. Specifically, he quoted "a minor" from "Not Like Us" while attacking Musk for having young DOGE staffers.

You can watch Garcia's WILDLY awkward and cringe comment in the video below, and make sure to hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Not only is the comment insanely strange and dumb, but it's clear Garcia didn't do any research. I understand Kendrick is hot at the moment after performing at the Super Bowl, but the "a minor" reference clearly went over Garcia's head.

Not to get too deep into it, but it's in a diss track that talks about pedophilia. The exact lyrics from the section of the song are below:

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young

You better not ever go to cell block one

To any bitch that talk to him and they in love

Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him

They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs

And Party at the party playin' with his nose now

And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?

Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles

Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot, f*ck 'em up

Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, I'ma do my stuff

Why you trollin' like a bitch? Ain't you tired?

Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor"

For those of you who haven't ever heard the song, you can fire it up below. It's pretty clear what the "a minor" is in reference to.

Dropping a reference to pedophilia to *checks notes to make sure* attack Elon Musk is as awkward, cringe and brain dead as it gets.

Furthermore, if you find yourself quoting music lyrics, whether you understand them or not, in Congress, it's probably time to put the phone down and go touch some grass.

You're officially too online or looking for TV sound bites if that's the action you're taking.

At the same time, it's great to see Democrats continue to be the gift that keeps on giving. We're going to have mansions over the next four years if they keep it up at this rate. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.