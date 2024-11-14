Submarine Captain Explains Simple Rules Of Engagment

What are the rules of engagement for a U.S. Navy submarine?

Former Navy submarine commander Rob Peters joined me on the latest episode of American Joyride to talk about a variety of topics.

I asked him about the rules of engagement for one of the deadliest weapon systems ever invented, and his answer is definitely worth checking out.

You can watch Rob explain his thoughts starting at 34:50 (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Rob's thoughts as much as I did. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts