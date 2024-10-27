The Truth About Why The Military Is Struggling With Recruiting: WATCH
Why is the military struggling to meet its recruitment goals?
Former Navy submarine commander Rob Peters joined me on the latest episode of American Joyride to talk about life as a submarine commander, and we touched on a very important subject:
Why is the military struggling to meet recruitment goals?
Rob gave a lengthy answer with his thoughts on why the military - other than the Marines - is struggling to get enough bodies.
You can watch Rob explain it below starting around 11:00 (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
I hope you all enjoyed hearing Rob's thoughts as much as I did sharing it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!