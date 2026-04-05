Roadside Fight Breaks Out Complete With Hair Pulling & Groin Scratching After Road Rage Incident

It's been said many times before, but it's worth repeating that a road rage incident can, with incredible quickness, turn into a hair-pulling and groin-scratching roadside fight.

A reminder of this took place on Thursday in Polk City, Florida on I-4. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested three people on the shoulder of the highway after a fight broke out between a pickup driver and a semi-truck driver.

10 Tampa Bay News reports that Marcos Ramos Santa, 32, the driver of the semi, is facing charges of battery, reckless driving and throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle.

Nasharelys Fernandez Rivero, 29, who was a passenger in the semi, was charged with battery. Additionally, Jeffrey Leedle White, 47, the driver of the pickup, was charged with battery and also reckless driving.

The FHP trooper said that the road rage started with Ramos Santa attempting to change lanes, according to the pickup driver, "where trucks are not supposed to drive in."

That's when Leedle called 911 and pulled in front of the semi. He slowed his pickup down in front of it, the trooper's report states, "so the police could get them."

Punches, Hair Pulling And Absolute Madness As Roadside Fight Takes A Groin Scratching Turn

The two men in the semi, Ramos Santa and Fernandez Rivero, have a slightly different version of events and say that the pickup truck driver kept cutting them off and slamming his breaks in front of them.

Ramos Santa, according to Leedle, responded by cursing at him and throwing a cup into his windshield while the two vehicles were driving on the highway. The action eventually moved to the side of the road, where the fighting started.

Ramos Santa and Leedle exchanged punches before Leedle says the attack turned towards his groin area. As Ramos Santa was fighting and attacking his opponent's groin, Leedle also had his hair pulled and was being scratched by Fernandez Rivero.

The injuries to Leedle's were checked by emergency crews who arrived on the scene and they "confirmed there were scratches" on his groin area.

Leedle shared the video footage of the incident that he had taken, and it led to the arrest of all three men. They were taken to the Polk County Jail.

We can hope they all learned a valuable lesson about how quickly a roadside fight can take a turn and involve hair pulling and groin scratching. We can also hope for a speedy recovery for Leedle's groin.