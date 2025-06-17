Insane Brawl Captured On Video, Proves Some People Are Idiots: WATCH

Getting into a fight in a river around boats is an insanely stupid idea.

A group of guys decided to trade punches on the water.

There are few things I understand less than people who get into fights for no reason. It seems insanely stupid and dangerous.

Maybe that's because I grew up in a community where everyone had guns. Deciding to fight someone who has a weapon could easily end up being the last thing you ever do.

Yet, we always have people acting like idiots, and the latest footage is wild.

Insane brawl in the water goes viral.

Old Row Outdoors posted a video of a large group of guys on a river and in boats trading blows…..and the footage sure is something to behold.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Idiots. Complete idiots. Number one, it wouldn't take much for someone to get knocked out and hit their head on a boat or end up in the water.

It would then go from being a fight to something significantly more serious. Having said that, the optics of this are also hilarious.

A bunch of shirtless dudes in small boats trying to beat the hell out of each other is so on-brand for America that I couldn't make it up if I tried.

The location of the video isn't known, but I'd bet my life savings it happened in SEC country.

Make better decisions, but if you decide not to, please make sure your dumbassery is captured on video so we can promote it at OutKick. It's the least you can do. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.