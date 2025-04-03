Rising Star Natalie Winters Rejected By Insufferable National Press Club Losers

The snobs at the National Press Club clearly don't see what the OutKick Culture Department sees in rising superstar White House reporter Natalie Winters.

While the OCD has declared that Winters, the co-Host of Steve Bannon's War Room, is one of the great rising talents of her craft, the losers at the NPC determined that she's not elite enough to gain membership into the Lib-led elitist club.

Wrong move, nerds.

It's decisions like this that turn out in favor of the rejected in the Internet era. The rejection letter is absolute gold in a world that is fueled by content.

"Dear Natalie," the Press Club wrote in an email. "Thank you for applying for membership at the National Press Club. Our membership committee and Board of Governors reviewed your application. Unfortunately, you do not meet the qualifications for membership at this time."

What are the National Press Club qualifications? This is straight from the Press Club's website:

You may qualify for Journalist membership if you work for a news outlet supported by advertising, paid subscriptions, or funded by a non–profit organization. Such organizations must operate with editorial independence from any political, government, commercial or special interest and produce work primarily to disseminate news. Professions that usually qualify under this category include:

Reporter

Writer

Blogger

Freelancers for qualified news outlets

Editor

Publisher

Editorial and news cartoonist or artist

News photographer or videographer

Producer

Web master or other editorial employee of a news outlet defined above

This category also includes:

Journalism instructors, professors and deans at the college level

Non-fiction authors published by a commercial publishing house and whose principal occupation is writing books

Only Journalist members shall be eligible to vote and to hold office in the Club, except with respect to the three Governors elected by Communicator members.

Do you think the National Press Club rejects Libs who apply?

Associated Press national law enforcement editor Mike Balsamo, the National Press Club president who has tweeted hundreds of unfavorable Trump AP headlines over the years, was asked by OutKick to further explain why Winters was rejected from his prestigious club.

Mikey, who oversees coverage of the Justice Department, federal courts and criminal justice, is silent. Nothing. Crickets.

This is Mike on Facebook celebrating the 2019 headlines that Libs were going to issue articles of impeachment against Trump. Do you think Mike has any bias? Do you think Mike operates independently of special interests?

I blog, you decide.

The OutKick Culture Department has Natalie Winters' BACK!