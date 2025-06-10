'I Hate Alabama' Country Singer Conner Smith Reportedly Driving Vehicle That Killed Woman

Country singer Conner Smith, who was nominated in 2024 for ACM's New Male Artist of the Year, was reportedly behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck and killed an elderly woman this past weekend.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins was "crossing the roadway" and was "inside a marked crosswalk" when she was struck around 7:30pm on Sunday, June 8th.

"The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian," the police statement continued. Authorities add that the 24-year-old country singer Smith showed "no signs of impairment" and that the investigation is still ongoing.

COUNTRY STAR KNOWN FOR HIS VIRAL ‘I HATE ALABAMA’ SONG

Conner Smith has been one of country music's biggest buzzing artists after his hit song "Creek Will Rise" made the Top 20 of the Billboard Country Airplay this past year. The Nashville singer-songwriter quickly made a name for himself, including being nominated for Best New Male Artist during the 2024 ACM Awards.

He is also the artist behind the hit TikTok song "I Hate Alabama," which became a social media favorite not only for country music fans but also for rival college football fanatics when playing the Crimson Tide, thanks to lyrics like this:

It's that one game every year

Where I drink a little more beer

It's over 'fore it's over

If we go there or they come here

Ever since '06

They get us every season

Wish I could say that's the only reason that

I hate Alabama

I hate Crimson Red

And I hate how they yell "Roll Tide"

In a statement to People, Smith's lawyers said that the singer was involved in a "car accident that tragically claimed a life," while also adding that their thoughts are with the victim's family. Smith's lawyer says that the musician will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

As of current writing, no criminal charges have been brought against Smith. This past weekend, Nashville celebrated its annual CMA Festival in which a reported 95,000 fans came from all over the world to see some of their favorite country artists.

Smith is currently on tour supporting Luke Bryan.