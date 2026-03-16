Country Star Spills Blood After Idiot Fan Rocks Him With Phone: WATCH

Riley Green was performing in Australia over the weekend when a fan hit him with a phone.

Riley Green lost some blood over the weekend.

Green is one of the most famous men in the country music world, and his success only seems to be accelerating.

He's one of the few country stars who can draw an international audience and pack foreign venues. He's currently doing that in Australia, and found himself in a bit of a rough moment.

Riley Green gets stitched up after fan hits him with a phone.

The "Jesus Saves" singer was performing in Melbourne over the weekend when a fan thought it was a good idea to whip his phone at Green.

The phone connected, and it connected hard. Blood started streaming down from under Green's ear as he had the fan ejected from the concert.

You can watch the wild moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Following the incident, Riley posted on his Instagram story that he needed five stitches, according to Whiskey Riff.

Far from an ideal situation! One moment, you're crushing a song for the audience. Next, you get hit in the head by a moron's phone and need stitches.

To Green's credit, he took the hit like an absolute champ, and proceeded to have the guy tossed out. Imagine spending money to see Riley Green perform and then hitting him with a phone.

The world is a big place and there are a lot of very dumb people in it. Never forget that fact.

What do you think of the wild moment? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.