Country Music Star Hits Fans With Unexpected New Appearance, Drops Iconic Look: PHOTO

He's become one of the biggest stars in country music.

Riley Green is looking a bit different these days.

As OutKick readers know, Green has turned into one of the top-three biggest stars in the country music world.

The only two men who I would put above him in popularity at the moment are Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan, in that order.

Green cranks out hit after hit, and is also a massive outdoorsman. The Venn Diagram of Riley Green's interests and the interests of the average OutKick reader is damn near a perfect circle.

Riley Green shaves off iconic mustache.

Green is also known for rocking an incredible mustache. It's all part of his vibe and country boy energy.

However, it's now gone.

Green surprised fans by hopping on his Instagram story Tuesday, and announcing that the famous look was no more.

"Never let em know your next move…," the "Jesus Saves" singer wrote. You can see his clean cut appearance below.

I hate to bring down the energy, but shaving your facial hair is almost *NEVER* a good idea. The moment you have a beard or facial hair, you tell the world everything without having to say a single world.

If you can grow facial hair, then you almost have an obligation to do it. Otherwise, you look like a teenager. The last time I was clean-shaven was March 2010, and it was only because it was mandatory for my high school basketball team. We were state champs. Let's not make it a big deal.

Green had rocked his mustache for a long time. It became a part of his entire persona as a rugged outdoorsman and country singer.

Now, he's opted for a clean-shaven look. Obviously, I'm never going to tell someone what to do, but you'd find me being waterboarded at Guantanamo Bay before you see clean-shaven in my 30s.

I guess he just wants to keep people guessing what's coming next. You always have to stay on your toes. Let me know what you think of Green's music at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and let's hope he keeps up the great work.