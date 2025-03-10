Country Music Star Shares Powerful Comments About Preserving Land In Resurfaced Video

Country music star Riley Green doesn't want to see nature change.

Green is one of the best talents in the country music industry, and he's also a rabid outdoorsman. The man loves hunting, and he's very skilled at it.

One thing all hunters have in common is the urge to protect nature. You can't be an outdoorsman if there's no outdoors to enjoy.

Riley Green talks about protecting land in resurfaced video.

Whiskey Riff resurfaced an old video of the "Jesus Saves" singer talking about protecting land, and his comments are definitely worth listening to.

Green said the following when talking about preserving nature and land:

"Well, I know how fortunate I was to have this kind of property to run around on as a kid, even though it was just family land. I don’t want to see this place change. I mean, obviously, being in Nashville probably motivates me more than ever for that because there are five cranes running at all times, building another high rise. You lose a lot of history. I think there are even a lot of places on Music Row that have been torn down to build a condo or whatever that is. Obviously, I don’t think that will ever happen here, but I don’t even want to see it start popping up with Dollar Generals, you know. I want it to look like it did when I was a kid. When I go somewhere and sit down, you know, on that tree stump or down by the lake or whatever, it reminds me of when my grandaddy and me were doing this or that. And I think that’s what’s so special about this place to me."

Green's comments sound like they could have come right out of John Dutton's mouth on "Yellowstone." I also completely agree with his comments.

Preserving the land is a core principle of being an outdoorsman and loving nature. We don't need more high-rise condos or suburban developments encroaching on rural land.

We need to protect the land and make sure it's passed down from generation to generation. It's not just good for nature, but it's necessary for protecting the beauty of this country.

New York City is a concrete jungle. Montana is as beautiful as it gets. Maine is up there too. Which do you prefer? A crowded dirty city or rolling hills and fields and massive mountains? The answer is the latter, and we all know it.

There's something about protecting land that inherently makes you more connected to and conservative. History is passed down over hundreds of years and a bond is built that can't be broken. I certainly feel that way, and I'm sure most of you reading this do too.

You simply can't put a price on beauty like this.

