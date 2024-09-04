Country Music Star Announces Major Career News

Riley Green is ready to hit fans with some new music in the near future.

The country music superstar is one of the most popular singers in the genre, and his popularity has absolutely exploded over the past couple years.

It's honestly been a ton of fun to watch because instead of writing boring pop-infused country music, he actually writes entertaining and deep songs.

Now, he has a new album on the way.

Riley Green announces new album.

Green announced on Instagram that his third studio album - "Don’t Mind If I Do" - will be released October 18th, and a release from the studio announced it will feature 18 songs.

Yeah, you don't have to say much more to convince me to give it a listen. I'm sold. You can check out the album cover below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You're definitely missing out if you're not already listening to Riley Green's music. Everything he touches turns to gold.

A few of my favorites are as follow:

"I Wish Grandpas Never Died"

"Different 'Round Here"

"Mississippi or Me"

"They Don't Make 'Em Like That No More"

"My Last Rodeo"

Now, his third studio album will feature 18 brand new tracks for his millions of fans around the globe. If that's not something to put a smile on the faces of country music fans, then I don't know what will.

Are you a fan of Riley Green or country music in general? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.