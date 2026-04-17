Country Music Star Shares Toughest Part Of Playing Navy SEAL On 'Yellowstone' Spinoff: WATCH

Riley Green had to put in a lot of work to make sure he seemed like a real Navy SEAL on TV.

Green, a country music star, is set to make his debut on the "Yellowstone" spinoff "Marshals" this weekend on CBS. A recently released promo for the series shows that Green will play a former SEAL teammate of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), who is struggling with PTSD from combat.

It marks the first time the "Jesus Saves" singer has done any acting, and he took it very seriously to make sure the finest details of being a SEAL were perfect.

Riley Green explains process of training to portray a Navy SEAL.

One of my biggest gripes with entertainment is when action scenes and the military are portrayed in comically incorrect fashions. Details matter, and they matter a lot. Green went the extra mile to make sure even the way he reloaded a rifle was spot-on.

Green said the following during an interview with Military.com:

"I've hunted my whole life. I've been around guns my whole life. What I would say, more familiar than a lot of people. And, there was a, you know a scene where we needed to be changing a magazine out and I would take time in between filming to go work with the SEALs because. How they said it was you need to be able to do it without thinking about it. You need to be able to do it without looking at it… Although I've always been able to work, and I'm familiar with it, to be able to do it and not even be looking at the gun, you know, there's a certain level of it just that's not natural, you know. So going and working with them and I, mean, we might have a 30-minute break, and I'd be over there just constantly changing the clip out and putting it back in. Those are things that you don't think about going into something like this that you really if you can do it and take the time, that's what's going to make it seem real to somebody who actually has been in that situation."

Green also admitted that learning the finer details to make it seem as real as possible was certainly a challenging experience.

You can watch his comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As OutKick readers know, I'm not a fan of "Marshals." I think it's a huge swing and miss, and mostly because Taylor Sheridan isn't running the show and it's on broadcast TV.

However, I'm curious to see how Green does. It certainly sounds like he put in a lot of effort to make sure he is believable as a SEAL.

To be clear, he's talking about reloading a rifle under fire and in CQB environments. CQB is the kind of combat that happens at close range, and often inside buildings. Speed and expertise are the difference between life and death.

It might look like absolute chaos to the untrained eye, but to the pros, it's art. To be clear, I am far from a CQB expert. I would get melted by anyone who knows what they're doing, but that's the difference between the real deal and a guy who works on a computer for a living.

What's your prediction for how Riley Green does in the "Yellowstone" universe? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.