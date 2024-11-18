Country Music Stars Team Up For Emotional Performance Of Hit Song: WATCH

Riley Green and Megan Moroney teamed up for an awesome performance.

The two country music stars were performing this past Thursday at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida for Audacy’s Stars and Strings country concert, and they managed to go mega-viral.

One of Green's most famous songs is "Don't Mind If I Do." It's a great track, and the original is a collaboration with Ella Langley - an OutKick fan favorite who is great with a bow.

Riley Green teams up with Megan Moroney for viral performance.

Well, Moroney slid into Langley's role on the song, and the two teamed up for one of the coolest country music performances we've seen this year.

Check out a video of the performance below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Is it any mystery why Riley Green is such a star? Moroney is certainly a popular singer in her own right, but Riley Green has become one of the biggest names in country music over the past couple years.

He's outrageously talented, and his collabs always manage to go viral. Even with Langley being replaced by Moroney, he didn't miss a beat with "Don't Mind If I Do."

It's an awesome song, and it was cool to see him perform it with some new talent.

Props to Green and Moroney for putting on a show. You simply love to see this kind of content if you're a country music fan. Let me know what you thought at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.