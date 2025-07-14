Country Star Pulls Classy Move With Marine To Sing Legendary War Song: WATCH

The song "In Color" is a popular song by fellow country star Jamey Johnson.

Riley Green pulled an awesome move to shine the spotlight on a Marine during a show over the weekend.

Green continues to prove he's an awesome dude, and far more than just a country singer. Yes, he makes great music, but he's also an outdoorsman and proud patriot.

That includes taking time to honor America and the heroes who make it great.

Riley Green brings Marine on-stage to sing "In Color."

Green was performing in Chicago over the weekend, and he pulled an absolutely epic move for a Marine at the show.

He brought him up to sing Jamey Johnson's classic song "In Color," which includes a story about a man's time fighting in WWII.

It's one of my all-time favorite country songs, and the Marine and Green absolutely crushed it. Check out the awesome moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seeing stuff like this moment will always put a smile on your face. Any time we can take a moment to tip our caps to the men and women serving, we should do it.

They give up a lot in order to make sure America's enemies are kept away and unable to harm us. Bringing a Marine up on stage in order to perform "In Color" is definitely taking things to the next level.

That's something that man won't forget for a long time.

Props to Green for continuing to be the man. The world needs more of that energy. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.