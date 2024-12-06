Country Star Goes Viral With Emotional Performance Of Hit Song: WATCH

Riley Green, once again, managed to captivate the attention of the country music world.

Green has carved out an impressive lane for himself in the country music industry. The man is a legit A-list star, recently released a new album and is responsible for multiple major hits.

He's the perfect blend of fun songs and tracks that are incredibly emotional. He's also one hell of an impressive hunter!

Riley Green goes viral with "Jesus Saves" performance.

One of Green's most emotional songs is his hit "Jesus Saves." The song shares the incredibly sad story of a man beaten down by life after enduring multiple tragedies. It's a brutal song, but also excellent. It's right up there with Cody Jink's "David."

Green shared a TikTok video of him doing an acoustic performance of the song, and it didn't take long at all to go viral.

Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If that doesn't hit you in the feels, then you might want to check to make sure you still have emotions. That song gets me every single time.

The part about the man coming back from war (presumably Vietnam) and later losing his brother definitely cut deep.

The track is also a great reminder of just Green's incredible talent. The man is truly next level.

What do you think of Riley Green and his music? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.