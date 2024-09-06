Country Music Star Releases Incredibly Sad Song: LISTEN

Riley Green dropped an incredible new song Friday.

Green has been on a heater lately in the country music industry. He's one of the most popular names in the genre, and announced a new album coming in October.

The man simply makes great music. His songs tell stories and take listeners on powerful journeys. Well, he's done it again with his last song.

Riley Green releases new song.

Green released his new song "Don't Mind If I Do" - which is also the title of his upcoming album - and it features Ella Langley.

The two recently collaborated on the hit song "you look like you love me." I guess they decided to just make another hit after already doing it once.

However, unlike "you look like you love me," this song has a much darker and sad vibe. Give it a listen below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Did Riley Green do it again or did Riley Green do it again? The man is outrageously talented, and that's on display with "Don't Mind If I Do."

He simply doesn't miss. Everything he touches tends to turn to gold, and this song is a great way to stoke excitement for his new album.

Throw Ella Langley back into the mix, and it's not hard to understand why this song is almost guaranteed to be a hit.

Props to Riley Green for dropping another incredibly moving and touching song. It might be sad, but that doesn't mean we're not going to be blasting it all day long. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.