Country Music Star Plays New Song, Sets Internet On Fire: WATCH

Riley Green premiered a new song, and it has the attention of his fans.

Green is a true superstar in the country music genre. His songs can either be emotional roller coasters or the type of tracks that make you want to crack beers with the boys.

He's also an awesome outdoorsman with some legit hunting skills. It's hard to imagine a guy who is a better fit for the OutKick audience.

Riley Green plays new song.

Green was at the HoustonRodeo earlier in the week, and he took a moment to play his new song "Cowboy As It Gets" for fans in attendance.

The country music star told his fans that song is for his father and grandfather, and it's pretty damn awesome.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans weighed in on his new track in the comments, and the responses were overwhelmingly positive:

I’m crying.

loved the new song!!

Jesus saves

Amazing love it

I hope he releases this so I can learn it and play it for my dad

He was so gooood!!!

Aww thank you so much for sharing. Such a beautiful song of many..stay safe n God Bless

It was a banger!

It's been a lot of fun to watch Riley Green blow up over the past couple years. He has proven time and time again that he's a serious talent in the country music genre.

He's not just a serious talent, but there's a legit case to be he's a top three entertainer in country music at the moment.

Morgan Wallen is ahead of him in the top spot and then Zach Bryan and the "Jesus Saves" singer are the clear two next guys up for the second spot on the totem pole.

What do you think of Green's new song? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.