Country Music Star Goes Viral With Powerful Christmas Song: LISTEN

Riley Green captivated the internet's attention with a recent video shared on Instagram.

Green is one of the biggest names in country music, and his career has never been hotter than it is right now.

The man has proven to be an unstoppable force in the genre. Whether it's cranking out awesome hits or bagging huge bucks, the man is a content machine.

Riley Green goes viral with acoustic version of Christmas hit.

That now includes his new hit Christmas song "Christmas To Me," which Green recently released. It's a pretty awesome song, and it comes at the perfect time of the year.

After all, who doesn't love Christmas? It's a grade-A holiday. The acoustic version of the song is the perfect way to get in the Christmas mood.

Check out his viral Instagram post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Once again, Green proves that he is outrageously talented. Anyone who says they don't like this song should simply be ignored when it comes to further country music discussions.

The man can sing songs about crushing cold ones and also go viral with Christmas music. That's the kind of talent and diversity in skills that we love to see.

Props to Green for, once again, going viral for all the right reasons. That's the kind of content the OutKick audience loves. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.