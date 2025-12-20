‘God Doesn’t Make Mistakes’: Riley Gaines Torches Trans Agenda In Fiery AmFest Speech

The OutKick host was one of the speakers at the major conservative event

Some of the biggest names in the conservative movement gathered in Phoenix, Arizona, this weekend for Turning Point USA's Americafest — the first since the assassination of the organization's founder, Charlie Kirk — and one of the featured speakers on the bill was OutKick's own Riley Gaines.

Gaines walked out on stage at the Phoenix Convention Center to a standing ovation, although she noted the irony of why she was getting such a big welcome.

"You're giving a standing ovation to a girl for merely saying that there are two sexes," the Gaines for Girls host joked.

READ: THIS IS HOW YOU PLAY: TOP 10 TRAILBLAZERS IN WOMEN’S SPORTS RIGHT NOW

She then used part of her speech to rip the absurdity of gender ideology.

"Gender ideology is an evil lie from the pit of hell, that is built on deception," she said, echoing comments made earlier in the day by political commentator Benny Johnson. "It is built on discouragement, built on destruction… that tells people that they're correct to feel as if they're born (wrong); that our Creator made a mistake in creating them. A horrible message."

Gaines then discussed the tragic suicide rate among transgender people and urged those peddling transgender ideology to change their messaging.

"I say this with a saddened heart," she said. "It is tragic that the suicide rate amongst this community is so high, but it's no surprise when we're telling people they're correct to feel as if they're born wrong. That's a horrible message. We should be telling people, children or adults, for that matter, that they're born inherently, uniquely in God's perfect image.

"And how amazing is it that we have a creator who doesn't make mistakes?"

READ: ROB SCHNEIDER CALLS OUT CANDACE OWENS, NICK FUENTES AT TPUSA’S AMFEST

Gaines also ripped the way left-wing movements have fed lies to young people, especially young women.

"Transgenderism, sexual liberation, and abortion have nothing to do with women's rights," she said. "Calling these movements ‘feminism’ is not only inaccurate, but it's dangerous, it's destructive.

"Feminism promises empowerment, but you know what it delivered? It delivered emptiness. It sold women the lie that children are burdens, that family is a limitation, and that fulfillment comes from self-centered autonomy rather than self-giving love."