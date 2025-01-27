Legendary Comedy Show Shares Hilarious Look At Final Season

Fans of "The Righteous Gemstones" have the first look at the final season.

Creator Danny McBride, who also stars in the show, recently revealed the fourth season will serve as the HBO series' conclusion.

That means it's time to buckle up for one last ride with the Gemstone family and all their shenanigans as leaders of mega-church.

HBO dropped several photos from the final season of the electric comedy, and it looks like McBride and company will be up to their old tricks.

He's even sporting a mustache in character as Jesse Gemstone. Take a look at the photos below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I can already tell the final season is going to be a hell of a fun time. "Righteous Gemstones" is what comedy is supposed to be at its best.

It's wildly offensive and inappropriate……and we wouldn't want it to be any other way! The only people who don't find it hilarious are preachy snowflakes who are too sensitive to have fun.

There's no official premiere date for season four, but I'll definitely keep you all updated when I know more. I can't wait to wrap up what's been a very fun and entertaining ride. Let me know what you think of the series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.