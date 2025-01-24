Legendary Comedy Show Hit With Terrible News About Its Future

"The Righteous Gemstones" is coming to an end.

The legendary comedy series created by and starring Danny McBride focuses on a scumbag family running an evangelical mega-church.

It's one of the few comedies on TV that truly has no limits. It's wildly offensive at times. The Gemstone family is made up of the worst people on the planet and it's absolutely hilarious.

The HBO series represents what comedy is meant to be at its best.

"The Righteous Gemstones" ending with season four.

Well, buckle up for one last ride because season four will be the end of the series, according to Variety.

"The Lord spoke to me and said it’s time to wrap this sucker up. The story this season made the themes, ideas, and characters in ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ feel whole and complete. I have loved every second of working with this team for the past eight years, and there are some incredible payoffs, twists, and turns in store over the course of this wild final season," McBride said in a statement announcing the news, according to the same report.

The final season will premiere on HBO at some point in March, but an exact date isn't known at this point in time.

It's neat that McBride is ending "The Righteous Gemstones" on his own terms, but the series coming to an end after season four is unfortunate news for fans.

It's one of the best comedies ever made. It's right up there with "South Park" and "Always Sunny" in terms of quality.

McBride is outstanding as Jesse Gemstone. Dare I say he's even better in "Righteous Gemstones" than he was in "Eastbound & Down"? Feels like an insane thing to say, but it might be true!

Also, we can't talk about "The Righteous Gemstones" without giving Walton Goggins a major shoutout for his performance as Baby Billy!

That man is the most underappreciated man in entertainment. He went from playing Boyd Crowder - the most sinister villain in TV history - to being essentially a conman member of the Gemstone family.

Smash the play button on the song below. It's a legit banger.

Let's hope season four is every bit as great as the first three seasons, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.