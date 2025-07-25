OutKick's Ricky Cobb Shares Friend's Heartwarming Hulk Hogan Story

Pretty much everywhere you look, people are still reacting to the news of professional wrestling and American pop-culture icon Hulk Hogan's death.

Of course, the usual suspects want to cherry-pick indiscretions to paint the Hulkster's 71 years of life to their liking, but there are far more positive stories about the late Terry Bollea than there are negative, and OutKick's Ricky Cobb shared an incredible one that belongs to a friend of his this week on The Ricky Cobb Show.

"This is my single favorite story that I have seen anywhere in the wake of the news that we got yesterday about Hulk Hogan passing," Ricky said. "This comes courtesy of my friend Matt Lawson. Matt, who has been on this program before, sent me a text yesterday, and he posted this on Facebook, and when I read it, my jaw dropped, and I asked him if it was all right to share it here.

Luckily for the rest of us, Lawson said that was just fine, and Ricky read his story as he had written it.

"When I was in or around sixth grade, I was flying from Tucson to Detroit as an unaccompanied minor, with a stopover in Atlanta," Lawson wrote. "As I waited on my own to board the second plane, Hulk Hogan and his entourage came up to the gate when he saw me sitting by myself. He broke off from his people, walked over, and sat down next to me. For the next five minutes or so, he asked me about my life, where I was going, what sports I was into; just the two of us.

"He called me a ‘Little Hulkster,’ and when he got up to leave, I said, ‘It was nice to meet you, Mr. Hogan,’ and he leaned over and whispered, ‘My friends call me Terry.’

"Acts of Kindness like that. Stick with you. Rest in peace, Terry."

Man, what a story. One that, as Ricky and Ronnie T-shirts noted, was like something out of a movie.

You can understand why it left such an impression on Lawson.